Star Wars: Hilarious Celebration Photo Unites Hayden Christensen With Baby “Grandson” Kylo Ren

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing in Chicago, and fans have already been treated to an array of exciting news, special guests, and awesome cosplays. One Star Wars actor in attendance is Hayden Christensen, who is best known for playing Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The actor did photo ops with some fans, and one is garnering attention for being incredibly adorable.

Grandpa Anakin and baby Kylo 💕 pic.twitter.com/G6cwcYBprP — Ella & Nicky @ SWCC (@ObiwanxKannoli) April 13, 2019

“Grandpa Anakin and baby Kylo,” @ObiwanxKannoli wrote. “Y’all her name is Nicoletta (Nicky) NOT Kylo. She just cosplays as Kylo,” they later clarified. It’s nice to see Kylo (even a fake one) getting to meet his Pop-Pop, especially considering he’s his hero. (Although, many fans believe Darth Vader would not be impressed with Kylo’s anticts.)

Many people were quick to comment on the photo, clearly loving the cuteness factor.

“I think my favorite part of this is him holding her teensy tiny hand,” @plaidamdriver pointed out.

“THIS is the absolute CUTEST THING I have EVER SEEN,” @sketchesbylaura replied.

“He looks good for a grandpa,” @DazzledbyJake joked.

Christensen isn’t the only Star Wars alum to snap a photo with a young Kylo Ren cosplayer. Ian McDiarmid, who portrayed Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and all of the prequels, posed with another Kylo, making us wonder if it’s a hint as to what’s coming in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywaker.

In addition to Christensen and McDiarmid, Star Wars Celebration is full of exciting guests, including Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Peter Mayhew, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Ray Park, Katee Sackhoff, any many more. You can see the full list of guests here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, and Star Wars Celebration will continue in Chicago through April 15th.

