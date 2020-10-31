Star Wars Hosting The Mandalorian Virtual Red Carpet Tonight

✖

The season two premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ today and it's been a hot topic on social media. From celebrity cameos to fun easter eggs, "The Marshal" was a great start the show's highly-anticipated new season. Unfortunately, the show didn't get to have its usual premiere event due to the pandemic. However, there's a virtual gathering happening soon! Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will be joined by some special guests during the Virtual Red Carpet Premiere.

The event starts tonight, October 30th, at 9 PM EST. According to StarWars.com, Disney+ is bringing "fans together from across the galaxy to celebrate the launch of Season 2 of The Mandalorian." Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni will be co-hosting tonight’s event, which is also expected to feature Emmy and Oscar-winning composer, Ludwig Göransson. You can learn more about the virtual extravaganza here.

Today's premiere of The Mandalorian was met with positive reviews, and currently has a 93% critics score and 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the premiere a 4 out of 5 and called it "just as compelling and creative as any entry from the debut season." You can read the full review here.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Pedro Pascal, who plays Mando, shared he was "taken aback" by the new season.

"I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'"

Will you be checking out The Mandalorian's virtual red carpet event? Tell us in the comments!

Brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season debut on Disney+ on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.