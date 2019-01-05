Mark Hamill Gives ‘Star Wars’ Fan The Perfect Answer To If He Knows Anything About Episode IX

Now that we’re in 2019, Star Wars: Episode IX is less than a year away — and fans are chomping at the bit for all the information they can get. According to franchise star Mark Hamill, he’s an all-knowing force when it comes to the plot of Episode IX.

Responding to a fan’s question on Twitter, Hamill joked that he knows “everything” about the JJ Abrams-helmed flick.

“Hey Michael!” the star tweeted. “I know EVERYTHING About Star Wars IX. You’re welcome.”

Hey Michael! I know EVERYTHING about Star Wars IX. You’re welcome. 💙 //t.co/XaiOzSyUJe — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 4, 2019

Episode IX marks the sixth appearance Hamill will make as Skywalker in live-action. In a past interview, the actor revealed that security on the latest entry in the Star Wars franchise is more strict than it has ever been.

“I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’ I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said, ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead,’” Hamill recalled to Entertainment Weekly. “It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

Though the exact plot of Episode IX remains tightlipped, filmmaker Kevin Smith visited Abrams and set, saying the movie is going to be “fantastic.”

“Biggest set I’ve ever seen in my life,” Smith mentioned. “The dude’s not directing a movie, it’s like he’s directing a small country. The thing is so massive. I sat there for a week and watched two scenes get filmed. One of them was absolutely amazing. I heard plot details and stuff, movie is going to be fantastic.”

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors include Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: Episode IX flies into theaters on December 20th, 2019.