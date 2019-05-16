Save 15% on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts are bringing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15th. Fallen Order is a singleplayer game with no multiplayer and no microtransactions, so it should avoid much of the controversy that surrounded Star Wars Battlefront II. Another plus is that the game will be story driven, and the fact that Chris Avellone (Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II, Planetscape: Torment, Fallout 2, Fallout New Vegas) is a part of the writing team is certainly something to be excited about.

At this point we’ve only seen a cinematic trailer, but you can expect that Respawn and EA will have gameplay footage at E3 next month. However, if you’re interested in picking this game up, there’s a very good reason to reserve a copy early. At the time of writing, you can pre-order the standard PlayStation and Xbox One version for $50.94 (15% off) on Amazon and Walmart (Playstation / Xbox One). The PC version is also available to pre-order via Walmart for the same price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the game is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. So there’s no risk in reserving a copy and locking in the discount now. The official description for the game reads:

“A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars. As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.