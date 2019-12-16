Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Director J.J. Abrams Has Considered Rebooting Alias

This week, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters with director JJ Abrams guiding the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga. It’s no doubt a huge moment for the filmmaker’s career, but for many fans, their first exposure to Abrams’ work came not through Star Wars or even on the big screen, but through Alias, an action thriller television series that debuted in 2001 and ran for five seasons as it followed the story of Jennifer Garner’s CIA double agent Sydney Bristow. The critically acclaimed show has remained a fan-favorite thirteen years after its final episode aired and over the years, many fans have wondered if in an age of reboots Alias may get a fresh take as well. As it turns out, it’s something that Abrams has considered.

In a new interview with Awards Daily, Abrams’ longtime editor Maryann Brandon revealed that the idea of an Alias reboot is one that has come up between her and Abrams, though it sounds like those are conversations that are more philosophical rather than practical.

“We’ve talked about it,” Brandon said. “I’ve often asked him about it, and he’ll say, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ I have no insight whatsoever other than that. I mean, I love Jennifer Garner. She’s extremely good at what she does and so I would be happy if they did reboot it.”

There has been talk of an Alias reboot before. Back in 2010, it was reported that ABC was considering an Alias reboot, but one that would eliminate the elements of the series that pushed it from just a spy adventure series to something more sci-fi — specifically, the Leonardo da Vinci and Nostradamus-inspired Milo Rambaldi plot that ultimately weighed heavily in the show’s mythology in later seasons. Ultimately, that reboot never made it beyond the development stage.

In the Awards Daily interview, Brandon went on to agree that an Alias reboot is one that people would be excited about and it seems like the experience of Alias was an important one not just for fans who would love to see it come back in some fashion. Garner herself told Variety last year that starring in the series changed her in a positive way.

“Playing Sydney Bristow defined me for so long, and it re-defined me to myself,” Garner said. “It made me strong and made me more confident. It even changed the tenor of my voice.”

