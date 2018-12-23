We may be lacking in Star Wars: Episode IX news, but there’s still plenty of fun Star Wars content on the Internet to keep us satisfied.

John Boyega, best known for playing Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was celebrating the holidays at Disney this week. However, the actor clearly forgot that the theme park is roaming with stormtroopers, and considering his movie character abandoned his post with the First Order and joined the rebellion, he’s pretty much enemy number one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor was posting lots of Disney videos to his Instagram stories, and one Reddit user shared a delightful interaction on r/StarWars, a subreddit devoted to “all things Star Wars.”

“John Boyega ‘arrested’ by Stormtroopers at Disney,” wrote u/kyjoeren.

The 18-second video shows Boyega giggling as he gets pushed around by the stormtroopers. “They’re arresting me right now at Disney,” he exclaims. “I get arrested? Damn!”

“The fugitive is in custody!,” announces one trooper. Boyega is clearly having the time of his life as he can’t seem to stop laughing throughout the process.

Many redditors were quick to add their own jokes and comments to the post.

“Well this is a step up from being arrested by casino security for illegally parking your space ship,” said u/Theophorus, who was referencing Finn’s bad luck on Canto Bight in The Last Jedi.

“Finn can never catch a break, can he?,” joked u/Martywhy.

“That’s life for Mr. Big Deal.” wrote u/NoKenjataimu, who was referencing Han’s nickname for Finn in The Force Awakens.

In addition to the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode IX, Boyega is lending his voice to the Watership Down mini-series, which is hitting Netflix on December 23rd, 2018. The actor recently promoted the series on Instagram calling it “messed up.”

He is also working on Hold Back the Stars, a romantic sci-fi film by Mike Cahill (King of California), which Boyega is co-starring in with longtime pal, Letitia Wright (Black Panther, Black Mirror), who he met at London’s Identity School of Acting long before either actor was famous.

To view more of John Boyega‘s Disney visit, check out his Instagram stories here.

Star Wars: Episode IX is finally hitting theaters on December 20th, 2019.