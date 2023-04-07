Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals Character Posters for Lizzo, Jack Black

We're nearing the end of Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and the Disney+ series has been offering some surprises at practically every turn. The latest episode of the series was definitely no exception, with some of the most unexpected cameo appearances yet — and now, they are being commemorated in new character posters. The posters, which you can check out below, spotlight The Duchess (Lizzo) and Captain Bombardier (Jack Black), both of whom were introduced in The Mandalorian's latest episode, and quickly broke the Internet in the process.

What is Season 3 of The Mandalorian about?

In Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. The new episodes see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

"The storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this. Leading us to the third season," director and producer Rick Famuyiwa previously teased. "And so I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted that are growing and culminating in this season, so I feel that's partly the feeling — the sense of things culminating. This really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there's lots of stories to tell."

