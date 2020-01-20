Star Wars: Joonas Suotamo Shares Throwback Photo to The Rise of Skywalker Premiere Featuring Simon Pegg

It’s time for your daily dose of Joonas Suotamo content! The actor known for playing Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a true delight on Twiter, and often shares fun content featuring other celebrities. Recently, he posted a great video of Jason Momoa doing his best Wookiee impression and Suotamo’s latest celebrity post features Simon Pegg. While Pegg is best known for appearing in films such as Shaun of the Dead and Star Trek, the actor was also featured in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Unkar Plutt.

“Great running into @simonpegg again at the TROS premiere, although we did have a chat about the unnecessary modifications that Unkar Plutt made to the Millennium Falcon 😬😉 #StarWars,” Suotamo tweeted.

Suotamo is referring to the fact that Unbar Plutt added a compressor to the Millennium Falcon, which “puts too much stress on the hyperdrive.”

You can check out the photo of Suotamo and Pegg below:

Great running into @simonpegg again at the TROS premiere, although we did have a chat about the unnecessary modifications that Unkar Plutt made to the Millennium Falcon 😬😉 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/rASDtLej2D — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 19, 2020

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Carrie Fisher was able to be featured in the film by using old footage of Leia from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.