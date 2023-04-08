Star Wars' Lars Mikkelsen Explain What Makes Thrawn a Formidable Foe For Ahsoka (Exclusive)

Star Wars Celebration is in full force, and we've already seen a bunch of cool things from the Star Wars universe. Among those things was a brand new trailer for Ahsoka as well as audience-exclusive looks at The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Ahsoka gave us our first look at a bunch of Star Wars Rebels characters in live action, including the villain Grand Admiral Thrawn, who will be played by the same actor that voiced him in the animated series. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with the man behind Thrawn, Lars Mikkelsen, and he revealed what makes the character a formidable villain for Ahsoka.

"That bloke, he doesn't have the force. He's not a Jedi, he's not a superhero of any kind, but he has the brain. He has all of that in that regard," Mikkelsen told us. "How does he stack up against characters like Ahsoka, Sabine, and all these other people we're going to see and possibly antagonize in the live-action series? I think, I mean, what I mean, his superpower is his mind, which is really and always like seven paces ahead of everybody. And I'm in that sense also ahead of you as an audience, I think. So that's what you expect."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the Most Recent Star Wars Project to be Released



The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey.

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

