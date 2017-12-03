Star Wars’ Chewbacca Christmas Tree Unveiled on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to hit theaters just in time for the Christmas holiday, but Jimmy Kimmel isn’t waiting to bring a little bit of the Force to the holiday spirit.

On his show Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday night, the late-night host unveiled “for the first time in this galaxy” a special Chewbacca Christmas Tree. You can check it out in the video above.

The Chewbacca Christmas Tree is, well, exactly what you’d imagine everyone’s favorite Wookie would be like if he came in Christmas tree form. The conical tree shape is covered from base to top in Chewbacca-like fur and adorned with a red and green-themed version of bandolier belt. Of course, looks aren’t everything which is why the tree also just so happens to speak Wookie.

The tree was part of a special Star Wars-themed episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. In addition to the Chewbacca Christmas Tree, Star Wars getting an “Unnecessary Censorship” trailer, and a skit in which Kimmel suggested new Star Wars characters to director Rian Johnson — including the mildly frightening “Bikini Chewbacca” — much of the film’s cast appeared as guests on the show, including Mark Hamill who revealed the true story behind his beard and how it connected to Luke Skywalker in the upcoming film.

“Well, in the script it says, ‘He turns, removes his hood; with white, flowing hair and a white beard, it is Luke Skywalker,’” Hamill explained. “I said, ‘Wait a minute. Chronologically, if this follows Return of the Jedi, I’m only in my early fifties. What’s this Methuselah look you have planned for me?’”

Hamill then explained that suggested a more natural look, one that let him avoid wearing a wig and gave Luke an organically weathered look.

“I don’t color my hair, but when I grow my beard, white comes out,” he said. “I didn’t want to wear a wig because those always look dodgy. I said let me grow the beard, and if you’re happy with the gray that I have, we’ll go with that. And that’s what happened.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The next standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, will release on May 25, 2018.