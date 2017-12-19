‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Rumored To Be Impacted By Fake Reviews And Bots

Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s low audience score has received a fair bit of attention, but it might not be entirely authentic.

The Last Jedi currently holds a 93% in the critic score, but a rather low 55% in the audience score. Now someone is claiming responsibility for that low audience score, saying it is all part of an effort to turn “spoiled” fans against Disney. The post says bot accounts were used to drag the audience score down, though Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t officially said anything regarding the score.

The post comes from a Facebook page called Down With Disney’s Treatment Of Franchises And It’s Fanboys, and you can read the post in question below.

“Guess who’s back? And yes it was me that caused this. While that vile troll page No More Legends had me banned, they set in motion my ultimate revenge plan against a person and a fanbase that attacked me and my friends like Brendan who had to leave his page Alliance to Defend the DCEU & Star Wars EU ou of intimidation as well as the good people in the The Alliance to Preserve the Expanded Universe group and The New Canon Criticism Page.”

“Thanks to friends of mine who taught me a thing or two about Bot Accounts, I used them to create this audience score through Facebook accounts created that subsequently logged into Rotten Tomatoes who rigged this score and still keep it dropping. It astounds me how I successfully bring out the worst in all of you and turn all of you against Disney. The Anti-EU fans bought this on themselves and I did what had to be done. Shall we create something similar for Avengers: Infinity War? Sound off below!”

Hopefully, this does not happen with Avengers: Infinity War, as it just causes confusion.

As for Star Wars, the score isn’t hurting its bottom line. Thus far the film has brought in over $241 million domestically with another $250 million overseas. Still, it would be nice to know the authentic score, so hopefully, Rotten Tomatoes clears this all up soon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

