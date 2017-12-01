New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Extended TV Spot Released

The latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi extended TV spot builds to the crescendo of a desperate and epic battle, as only Star Wars can provide. Check it out, above!

It’s at once exciting and frustrating that the marketing for The Last Jedi has managed to reuse so much of the same footage, or slightly different scenes from the same sequences; there ‘s been so many enticingly teasing footage, while preserving almost the entirety of the mystery about what Episode VIII is about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If there is any indication of what kind of film we’re in or, it’s probably the behind-the-scenes announcement that Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is taking on an entire new trilogy of Star Wars films after this, which won’t be connected to the main Skywalker saga. That’s a major vote of confidence from Lucasfilm, and a pretty good sign that the theatrical run of The Last Jedi could be bigger than the massive box office projections that are already on the table.

We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th.