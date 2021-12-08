Star Wars Teases the Return of Another Beloved Legends Character to Canon

In the years following the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars fans were given a number of adventures full of compelling characters in what was then known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio relegated these characters and events to the Legends realm of the galaxy far, far away, though various narratives have found ways to bring these figures back into the fold. Back in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, one beloved figure was hinted at being brought back into canon, with Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 teasing that this character could be an important part of the coming narrative to cement themselves more firmly in the official canon.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1

Following the conclusion of the “War of the Bounty Hunters” event, which saw the return of Qi’ra as the head of the Crimson Dawn, fans are now witnessing the ways in which the criminal organization is infiltrating all corners of the galaxy to sow seeds of chaos in order to pull off their grand scheme of overthrowing the Sith. As Qi’ra and her cohorts meet with various crime heads, she collides with a Falleen and relays her plans in the hopes that they will pass this information along to Prince Xizor.

Xizor was an integral component of the Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire narrative, which included a video game, novel, and comic book, among many other Legends adventures. Xizor was the head of the Black Sun organization and through his charm, physical power, and strategizing, was considered to be as powerful a threat as any member of the Galactic Empire.

This isn’t the first hint of the character becoming involved in the official Star Wars canon, as the final season of the Clone Wars made his arrival seem imminent. In the episode “The Phantom Apprentice,” fans witnessed a gathering of important crime syndicates, which included a figure whose physicality and outfit resembled that of Xizor, igniting speculation among fans that the Shadows of the Empire villain was poised to make a return. However, this theory didn’t entirely pan out, as it was later revealed that this individual was Ziton Moj, who had previously appeared in The Clone Wars.

With this being the first issue in the Crimson Reign series, it’s unknown if Xizor will make an official appearance, but even reading his name is enough to ignite excitement among fans.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 is out now.

