That Major Star Wars Obi-Wan Cameo Actor Breaks Silence Since Return

Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi series gave fans one last thrill before the end in the form of (SPOILERS) a major cameo return by Liam Neeson, as Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) Jedi master, Qui-Gon Jinn. Qui-Gon was one of the first Jedi of his era to achieve the feat of transcending death as a Force ghost, and he is finally able to commune with his former padawan on the desert sands of Tatooine.

Well, Star Wars fans have been celebrating Liam Neeson's return – but also damning the man's name, as Neeson not only played it close to the vest, but outright lied about being involved in Obi-Wan. So what does Liam Neeson have to say for himself now?

"I certainly didn't want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect for George [Lucas] and that mythical world that he created," Neeson explained to THR. "Plus, Ewan [McGregor] is a pal, and I loved working with him during The Phantom Menace 25 years ago."

Nice response from Neeson, but it may not redeem him with fans who still feel some kind of way that he lied and downplayed his return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series. But then, to preserve surprise amongst a fan base that digs into every detail of production, what else can you do?

Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn was only featured in one live-action Star Wars movie, The Phantom Menace, in 1999. Even though he died in that film, the end of the Star Wars Prequels, Revenge of the Sith, offered fans the hope that Qui-Gon would return as a Force ghost, after Yoda informed Obi-Wan he had communed with their dead friend (an arc scene in the Clone Wars animated series). Revenge of the Sith was released in 2005; Star Wars fans have been waiting that long to see Neeson's face back in the franchise.

This Obi-Wan cameo is not the end for Liam Neeson's Star Wars return: He has already been signed on to do voice work for the upcoming Star Wars animated anthology Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Neeson will share the Qui-Gon role with his son, who will voice a younger version Qui-Gon.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.