Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale's Big Star Wars Character Cameo Has Fans Losing It

By Kofi Outlaw

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale was an epic ending to the limit series – even though Star Wars fans had to wait until the very last moment to get their proverbial cherry on top. (WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) After Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) finished up their emotional duel, and all the series canon was set in proper order, there was still one last matter of continuity to fill in: Obi-Wan learning to transcend death as a Force ghost. 

Sure enough Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn showed up as a Force ghost in the final scene of Obi-Wan – and Star Wars Twitter has been going crazy over it! 

How It Started vs. How It's Going

A glow-up for Star Wars fans and Qui-Gon (literally).

prevnext

Well Hello There!

This scene gave us back Liam Neeson and one of Obi-Wan's most iconic (and meme'd) line from the Prequel Trilogy! An embarrassment of Star Wars riches!

prevnext

Like It Was Still 32 BBY...

Liam Neeson ages like fine wine. The finest of the Force ghosts by far.

prevnext

'You Just Weren't Ready to See Me'

This line from Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon to Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan was so meta it gave us goosebumps.

prevnext

LIAR!

Liam Neeson took a page from the Andrew Garfield Hollywood playbook and straight-up lied to our faces about being in Obi-Wan. Bravo sir. Impeccable performance.

prevnext

This Ain't No Film

Remember when Liam Neeson said he'd return to Star Wars for a movie? Yeah. Maybe he meant a 'movie cut into six parts?'

prevnext

The Boy Who DIDN'T Survive

Damn Star Wars, you really gotta make Qui-Gon the only guy with a lightsaber that can't stand a little impalement???

prevnext

Peep The Journey

Liam Neeson's run as Qui-Gon Jinn has been one of the shortest-yet-most-pivotal in all of the Star Wars Saga. And with him fully retuning to voice Qui-Gon in the upcoming Tales of the Jedi animated anthology (along with his son!) the run is still far from over...

prevnext

Just Getting Re-Started?

0comments

...In fact, a lot of fans are dying to know if Liam Neeson's cameo is just the start of a larger arc to come in Obi-Wan Season 2.

What do you think?

prev
Start the Conversation

of