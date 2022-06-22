Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale's Big Star Wars Character Cameo Has Fans Losing It
The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale was an epic ending to the limit series – even though Star Wars fans had to wait until the very last moment to get their proverbial cherry on top. (WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) After Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) finished up their emotional duel, and all the series canon was set in proper order, there was still one last matter of continuity to fill in: Obi-Wan learning to transcend death as a Force ghost.
Sure enough Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn showed up as a Force ghost in the final scene of Obi-Wan – and Star Wars Twitter has been going crazy over it!
How It Started vs. How It's Going
#ObiWan #Kenobi #ObiWanKenobi #Vader #DarthVader
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AFTER 23 YEARS, MY FAVORITE PREQUEL ERA JEDI IS BACK!! LIAM NEESON AS QUI-GON JINN OMG!!
how it started//how it’s going pic.twitter.com/9xmsPyQfd1— aMucc (@amurkymuc) June 22, 2022
A glow-up for Star Wars fans and Qui-Gon (literally).prevnext
Well Hello There!
Hello there Master Qui-Gon #StarWars #ObiWan #LiamNeeson pic.twitter.com/L1t4GegCCR— Kacy is iconic~ST4p2 in 9 days (@KacyIsIconic) June 22, 2022
This scene gave us back Liam Neeson and one of Obi-Wan's most iconic (and meme'd) line from the Prequel Trilogy! An embarrassment of Star Wars riches!prevnext
Like It Was Still 32 BBY...
#ObiWanKenobi spoiler
when i thought the series were out of surprises then pulled out liam neeson as qui gon jinn at the end of the ep I SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/dtMXTzLYAk— sha (@stardustmooned) June 22, 2022
Liam Neeson ages like fine wine. The finest of the Force ghosts by far.prevnext
'You Just Weren't Ready to See Me'
"I was always here Obi Wan, you just weren't ready to see me yet" LIAM NEESON LOOKS SO GOOD BACK AS QUI GONN #ObiWan #kenobi pic.twitter.com/vDT65X2Aah— Jesse (@JessePena108) June 22, 2022
This line from Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon to Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan was so meta it gave us goosebumps.prevnext
LIAR!
// #obiwankenobi spoilers— vita KENOBI SPOILERS (@IRONM4NDO) June 22, 2022
.
.
.
LIAM NEESON YOU LIAR pic.twitter.com/Y12in3dkfZ
Liam Neeson took a page from the Andrew Garfield Hollywood playbook and straight-up lied to our faces about being in Obi-Wan. Bravo sir. Impeccable performance.prevnext
This Ain't No Film
// kenobi spoilers
-
-
-
-
mr ‘i think so — if it was a film’ liam neeson everybody pic.twitter.com/f6RBbJ9HE4— violet (@ahsokatannos) June 22, 2022
Remember when Liam Neeson said he'd return to Star Wars for a movie? Yeah. Maybe he meant a 'movie cut into six parts?'prevnext
The Boy Who DIDN'T Survive
"Ayo wanna explain why all these mfers keep surviving getting stabbed" - Qui-Gon Jinn 9BBY#ObiWan #ObiWanKenobi #obiwanspoilers pic.twitter.com/Uqhysnzgqk— Ollie || Student Debt Pending (@JarrusYaris) June 22, 2022
Damn Star Wars, you really gotta make Qui-Gon the only guy with a lightsaber that can't stand a little impalement???prevnext
Peep The Journey
Qui-Gon Jin across Star Wars pic.twitter.com/6ZA6Ys3OLI— Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 22, 2022
Liam Neeson's run as Qui-Gon Jinn has been one of the shortest-yet-most-pivotal in all of the Star Wars Saga. And with him fully retuning to voice Qui-Gon in the upcoming Tales of the Jedi animated anthology (along with his son!) the run is still far from over...prevnext
Just Getting Re-Started?
Spoilers for the Kenobi finale— Jack (-_•) // kenobi & ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) June 22, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
OBI-WAN FINALLY ABLE TO COMMUNICATE WITH QUI-GON LET'S GOOOOOO #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/Lub0grSiWD
...In fact, a lot of fans are dying to know if Liam Neeson's cameo is just the start of a larger arc to come in Obi-Wan Season 2.
What do you think?prev