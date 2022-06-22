Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale's Big Star Wars Character Cameo Has Fans Losing It

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale was an epic ending to the limit series – even though Star Wars fans had to wait until the very last moment to get their proverbial cherry on top. (WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!) After Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) finished up their emotional duel, and all the series canon was set in proper order, there was still one last matter of continuity to fill in: Obi-Wan learning to transcend death as a Force ghost.

Sure enough Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn showed up as a Force ghost in the final scene of Obi-Wan – and Star Wars Twitter has been going crazy over it!