New Live-Action Star Wars TV Show to Run 10 Episodes, Cost $100 Million

The live-action Star Wars TV series is slated to debut on Disney’s streaming service next year, with very few details confirmed about what fans can expect. The series, which will be developed by Jon Favreau, will reportedly cost more than $100 million and be comprised of 10 episodes.

These details come from The New York Times, which recently shared early pieces of information about what fans can expect from the streaming service. “Star Wars is a big world, and Disney’s new streaming service affords a wonderful opportunity to tell stories that stretch out over multiple chapters,” Favreau shared.

Disney exec Ricky Strauss will focus on the platform’s creative oversight, with Favreau noting, “Marketing is about telling a story, and his background in that area allows us to collaborate and create new content.”

A live-action Star Wars series has been rumored for years, with the official announcement about Favreau’s involvement being revealed earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau added, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Another detail Favreau has confirmed is that the series will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi, which will also be the timeframe for the upcoming animated series Star Wars Resistance. Favreau’s series, however, will take place much closer to the fall of the Empire than Resistance‘s depiction of the rise of the First Order.

The director already has a successful relationship with Disney, having directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2, in addition to starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Happy Hogan. He also voiced Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

This live-action series won’t be the only Star Wars content fans are looking forward to on the streaming platform, as the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be getting a final season. The series previously aired on Cartoon Network but wasn’t granted the opportunity to deliver an organic ending with its cancellation in 2014. This new season will offer closure for fans after years of campaigning for the show’s return across social media.

Stay tuned for details about the new Star Wars series.

