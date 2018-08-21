New Photo Possibly Teases Production on Star Wars TV Series Starting Imminently

While Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting announcements about what could be the next films to hit theaters following Episode IX, some fans are far more excited about the upcoming live-action TV series being created by Jon Favreau, as it will be the first of its kind for the galaxy far, far away. There are very few details confirmed about the new series, though Favreau may have confirmed on Twitter that he’s very close to starting production on the series.

Enjoying a day at the Ranch with @dave_filoni pic.twitter.com/AnK6Vk1rKb — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) August 17, 2018

Favreau shared a photo of himself “Enjoying a day at the Ranch” with Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels producer Dave Filoni, confirming that he was working with members of Lucasfilm’s TV execs for the upcoming project. With Favreau’s involvement on the series having been announced months ago, the series could have been in development this entire time, targetting a production start in the near future.

There are a number of reasons Favreau may have been at Skywalker Ranch, though with Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which he voiced Rio Durant, heading to Blu-ray in September, we doubt that he was fulfilling any obligations on that project. Additionally, with Filoni having been an integral component of more than ten total seasons of animated series on his multiple series, few people understand episodic Star Wars storytelling as well as the producer.

Confirmed details about the series might be few and far between, but a handful of clues have already emerged about what audiences could expect from the series, which is expected to debut on Disney’s new streaming platform next year.

Favreau himself confirmed that the series would take place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. One report claimed that the series would take place on Mandalore, which finds itself in a “state of turmoil” following the destruction of the second Death Star and the dissolve of the Galactic Empire after Emperor Palpatine’s death.

The conflicts on Mandalore were explored briefly in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, which would also make a meeting with Filoni an invaluable resource when developing such a narrative.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the live-action Star Wars series.

