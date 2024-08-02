Star Wars and Lucasfilm Release D23 Expo Panel Schedule

The D23 Expo is kicking off next week to celebrate all corners of The Walt Disney Company’s impressive roster of franchises, which includes multiple opportunities for fans to learn more about Star Wars and Lucasfilm. While last month’s San Diego Comic-Con saw thousands of fans honoring the galaxy far, far away, there wasn’t a substantial presence at the event that offered insight into the franchise’s future, though with D23 being an event orchestrated specifically by Disney, we can likely get more promising updates in the world of movies, TV, and more. Check out the schedule of Star Wars and Lucasfilm events below before D23 Expo kicks off on August 9th.

StarWars.com shares of the event, “During the three-day event this year, you’ll also have the chance to learn more about your favorite Star Wars series, and celebrate a trio of Star Wars legends: the maestro John Williams, Han Solo actor Harrison Ford, and Frank Oz, the voice and puppeteer behind Yoda. And while we can’t wait to report back on everything we learn at the Disney Entertainment Showcase, where there is sure to be a segment devoted to forthcoming Lucasfilm titles, there is so much to see and do on the show floor before and after the panel event!”

Friday, August 9th

ILM Stagecraft: A Galaxy of Innovation – 10 a.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn all about ILM’s Stagecraft through a firsthand experience at the Volume.



LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – 12 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn more about the next LEGO Star Wars special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, from Dan Hernandez (showrunner, writer, executive producer), Benji Samit (showrunner, writer, executive producer), and James Waugh (executive producer and Lucasfilm senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy).



Creatures & Droids with Legacy Effects – 2 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative studio that brought The Mandalorian‘s Grogu and Ahsoka’s Murley the Loth-cat to life talks about the craft of making lifelike aliens, creatures, and droids.



Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Nubs Meet & Greet – 4 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Younglings and younglings at heart can meet and hug Nubs, the Pooba star of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.



Disney Entertainment Showcase – 7 p.m. PT – 9 p.m. PT at the Honda Center

NOTE: Evening shows at the Honda Center are for D23 Ultimate Fan Pass ticket holders only. There are no reservations or stand-by queues available for the Honda Center.

Enjoy the magic of Disney Entertainment in a star-studded showcase featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows you love, and a glimpse into what you can look forward to. Join some of your favorite stars as they give you a peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects, never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, and special guests, musical performances, and exclusive new content coming to the big screen, your small screens, and stages worldwide.

Saturday, August 10th

ILM Stagecraft: A Galaxy of Innovation – 10 a.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn all about ILM’s Stagecraft through a firsthand experience of the Volume.



Doug Chiang: Designing with Stagecraft – 12 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Lucasfilm’s senior vice president and executive design director Doug Chiang takes us back to the drawing board for an in-depth look at how Star Wars designs are incorporated using Stagecraft technology.



Creatures & Droids with Legacy Effects – 2 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative studio that brought The Mandalorian‘s Grogu and Ahsoka‘s Murley the Loth-cat to life talks about the craft of making lifelike aliens, creatures, and droids.



A Lookback at Star Wars: The Acolyte with Manny Jacinto – 4 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Join The Acolyte‘s Manny Jacinto as he reflects on the first season of the series and reveals new insights on the Stranger.



Sunday, August 11th

ILM Stagecraft: A Galaxy of Innovation – 10 a.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Learn all about ILM’s Stagecraft through a firsthand experience of the Volume.



A Conversation with Lucasfilm Animation – 12 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Athena Portillo (vice president, Animation Production) and Vanessa Marshall (voice of Hera Syndulla in Star Wars Rebels) reflect on favorite moments from nearly two decades of Lucasfilm Animation’s critically acclaimed storytelling.



Creatures & Droids with Legacy Effects – 2 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

The creative studio that brought The Mandalorian‘s Grogu and Ahsoka‘s Murley the Loth-cat to life talks about the craft of making lifelike aliens, creatures, and droids.



Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Nubs Meet & Greet – 4 p.m. PT at the Lucasfilm Booth

Younglings and younglings at heart can meet and hug Nubs, the Pooba star of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.



Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – 5 pm PT – 7 p.m. PT at the Honda Center

NOTE: Evening shows at the Honda Center are for D23 Ultimate Fan Pass ticket holders only. There are no reservations or stand-by queues available for the Honda Center.

Since 1987, the Disney Legends Awards program has honored gifted individuals for the significant impact they’ve had on the Disney legacy. We’ll be honoring the 2024 class of Disney Legends — including John Williams, Harrison Ford, and Frank Oz — on Sunday, August 11th, at 5 p.m. PT at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Stay tuned for updates on D23 Expo before it kicks off on August 9th.

