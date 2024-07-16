Disney Lorcana Reveals First Oswald Card as Part of New D23 Exclusive Set

Disney Lorcana will introduce Oswald the Rabbit as part of a new D23-exclusive set. Ravensburger has announced that it would release a brand new Disney Lorcana collection featuring exclusive alternate-art cards and the debut of a brand new card from the unannounced 6th expansion due out in November. The Disney Lorcana TCG D23 Collection will include six “fan-favorite” foil cards with expanded artwork similar to Enchanted cards. The new set notably includes the game’s first Oswald card, with a standard version of the card included in the November set.

The six cards in the D23 Collection include the following cards:

The First Chapter: Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor

Rise of the Floodborn: Cinderella – Stouthearted

Into the Inklands: Ursula – Deceiver

Ursula’s Return: Bruno Madrigal – Undetected Uncle

Shimmering Skies: Vanellope Von Schweetz – Sugar Rush Princess

November 2024 Set Preview Card: Oswald – The Lucky Rabbit

In addition to being available at D23, the set will also be available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Disney Stores at Times Square, London, and a pop-up experience in Melbourne, Australia.

Ravensburger will also release a D23 Disney Lorcana TCG Mickey Mouse – Playful Sorcerer promo card and a Disney Lorcana TCG 1st Anniversary Mickey Mouse pin at the event.

The news is notable not only because of Oswald’s first appearance, but also because the last D23 promo cards caused a massive stir among collectors that helped jumpstart interest in Disney Lorcana. Previous D23 promo cards are still selling for $1,000 or more and are considered some of the most sought-after modern cards on the market today.

The Disney Lorcana TCG D23 Collection will retail at D23 for $99.99, with a limit of two per customer.