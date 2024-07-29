Daredevil: Born Again Promotion Starting at D23

San Diego Comic-Con has come and passed, and much to the dismay of fans everywhere, no new announcements were made regarding Daredevil: Born Again. Luckily, it looks like followers of the Man Without Fear won’t have to wait too long at before catching a glimpse at the Daredevil continuation.

According to a new report from The Cosmic Circus, Daredevil star Charlie Cox was at GalaxyCon Raleigh over the weekend, where he revealed he’d be at D23 Expo in early August to help kick off the promotional cycle for Daredevil: Born Again.

At one point, Daredevil: Born Again was going to be a soft reboot that didn’t mention the events of the three seasons of the previous Daredevil series. After delays led to a creative overhaul, however, Born Again will spin directly out of those events. Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum compared the live-action series to the animated X-Men ’97.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Winderbaum explained on an episode of The Official Marvel podcast. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed,” he added. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Cox returns of Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.