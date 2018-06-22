Lucasfilm Confirms “Multiple” Star Wars Films Still Being Developed Despite Recent Hiatus Reports

Star Wars fans sensed a disturbance in the Force earlier this week when a report emerged that claimed Lucasfilm was putting a hold on future Star Wars Story films, likely as a response to the underwhelming response to Solo. The studio apparently saw all of these reports and confirmed that they are still actively working on a variety of projects.

In a new report from ABC News, Lucasfilms claims “there are still ‘multiple’ Star Wars films currently in development that have not been officially announced. Those projects are moving forward separate from an already-announced Star Wars trilogy being overseen by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and another series of movies from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.”

The initial report about Lucasfilm putting the standalone films on hold came from Collider, an outlet with a fairly accurate track record. According to a Lucasfilm source, the report was “inaccurate.”

Whether we should trust ABC News or Collider is difficult to say, though it’s worth noting that future standalone films were never confirmed and were only ever considered rumors.

Prior to the release of Solo, rumors emerged that claimed Logan writer/director James Mangold would be developing a Boba Fett spinoff film and that an Obi-Wan Kenobi film was also in the works. Lucasfilm, however, never confirmed these rumors.

The conflicting reports could all merely be discussions about the semantics surrounding the projects. Collider‘s reports never claimed that the standalone films were canceled, but merely that Lucasfilm would be focusing their attention on Episode IX and other confirmed projects in the near future. The report from ABC News doesn’t refute these claims, instead points out that Lucasfilm is, in fact, developing unannounced projects.

One interpretation of these back-and-forth exchanges is that some outlets inferred the standalones were scrapped entirely as opposed to merely put on the backburner in the coming months. This could potentially be true, with Lucasfilm’s recent vague comments still potentially being factually correct.

As far as confirmed projects are concerned following Episode IX, fans can expect a trilogy being developed by Johnson, films from Benioff and Weiss, a live-action TV series from Jon Favreau, and the animated Star Wars Resistance.

A Boba Fett film, Obi-Wan Film, or Solo sequel could still be on the table, yet with no official confirmation about these projects, it’s unclear when we could expect them.

Episode IX hits theaters on December 20, 2019.

What do you think about these recent comments from Lucasfilm?

[H/T ABC News]