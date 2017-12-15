Mark Hamill Reveals He Made Out With Carrie Fisher While Filming ‘Star Wars’

For better or worse, the kiss between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) is an iconic – and awkward – moment in the Star Wars canon. But as it turns out, a similar sort of situation occurred behind-the-scenes as well.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Hamill revealed that the pair actually made out with each other behind-the-scenes of A New Hope.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Carrie and I were attracted to one another, but I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set].” Hamill explained. “But Carrie and I found pretexts. I remember one time – I’m sure alcohol was involved – we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!”

Admittedly, the thought of Hamill and Fisher locking lips behind-the-scenes feels weird to Star Wars fans now. And as Hamill went on to say, the pair suddenly became aware of what they were doing too.

“Oh, yeah! Are you kidding me? We were all over each other!” Hamill revealed. “But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing.”

The awkward make out session aside, the pair remained close friends up until Fisher’s tragic passing late last year, something that Hamill still hasn’t entirely processed.

“It’s devastating and I still haven’t come to terms with it.” Hamill added. “Gosh darn it, I still think of her in the present tense, you know? If she were here right now, she’d be behind you giving you bunny ears and me the middle finger because she was all about having fun all the time. Whenever I was on set, I would go straight to her trailer with my dog and hang out with her and her dog.”

Fans can see both Hamill and Fisher onscreen again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is in theaters now.