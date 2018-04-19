Wearable ‘Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker Rebel Pilot Helmet Replica Now Available to Order

Pre-orders are now open for the Star Wars Luke Skywalker Rebel Pilot Helmet from Anovos, a company that is known for their super accurate costume replicas. You can grab one right here for $399.99 with free shipping. Anovos’ own pre-order stock has already sold out, so these will probably follow suit. In other words, don’t wait on it too long. Just keep in mind that shipping is limited to the U.S. on this particular release. If you are in the states, it should arrive on your doorstep in January. Additional Star Wars replicas from Anovos are available here.

Naturally, the question is – can you wear it? You sure can! The helmet features an adjustment system that can fit up to an 8 US hat size. As far as accuracy is concerned, Anovos notes that the helmet was “recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and reference taken from original screen-used production assets.” It comes assembled and ready to wear with weathered finish and Red Squadron markings. The helmet interior is also fully lined and includes comlink boom and earcup cushions.

In other nostalgic Star Wars product news that’s far more affordable…

Kenner’sJabba the HuttPlayset was released in 1983, and it ranks among the most legendary Star Wars toys of all-time. It was certainly among the most popular Star Wars playsets Kenner ever produced. Interestingly enough, a small number of original accessories from the set have been made available for sale in sealed factory bags from the original production run.

At the moment, you can pre-order the Salacious Crumb figure and Hookah Pipe and Slave Collar accessories from the set for $3.99 each. Needless to say, this isn’t something you see come up for sale very often from a major toy retailer (not to mention that dabbling in hookah pipes and slave collars is normally frowned upon), so interested parties might want to jump on these ASAP.

