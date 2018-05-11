Mark Hamill Taunts Fans About Luke’s Fate in Star Wars

One of the biggest twists in The Last Jedi was the fate of Luke Skywalker, who used every ounce of his being to project an image of himself across the galaxy to distract Kylo Ren while the Resistance escaped Crait. In the months since the film’s release, fans have theorized about how Luke could return for Episode IX, with star Mark Hamill adding fuel to the fire with a recent Twitter post.

Hamill shared a piece of art depicting his character in The Last Jedi saying, “See you around, kid,” which is what he said to Kylo Ren in their final confrontation. The actor’s comment on the photo, “foreshadowing,” immediately fired up the furnace of speculation, with some fans interpreting the comment to mean Luke really will be seeing Kylo again in Episode IX.

The more likely interpretation of the post, based on Hamill’s way with words and proclivity of pestering fans, was that Luke appeared as a shadow in the foreground, resulting in a more literal embodiment of “foreshadowing.”

While many fans are holding out hope that Luke could appear in the next film in some capacity, Hamill has been quite vocal about how the saga doesn’t excite him in the ways that it used to.

“I haven’t really thought about [Episode IX] because there’s such a sense of closure, Luke’s story is told. What more can I do?” Hamill shared with Games Radar. “And you know, you have to start disconnecting from it emotionally. The main thing [that shocked me in The Force Awakens] was – Han Solo is killed! I’ll never get to work with Harrison again. Luke will never see Han again. That’s what struck me, that was the first break, we lost a member of the band.”

If the death of Solo wasn’t enough, his character’s passing in The Last Jedi was seemingly the nail in the coffin.

“And then what happened with Luke [in The Last Jedi], I said ‘Okay, that’s the next link’ when I was still thinking I’ll come back as a Force ghost,” Hamill noted. “And then to lose Carrie in real life, I said ‘That’s it’. They say you can never go home again, and that for me was the real indication that it’s time to move on.”

Fans are guaranteed to see plenty of the actor in The Last Jedi, out now on Blu-ray and DVD, while we wait to see if he’ll make an appearance in Episode IX, which opens on December 20, 2019.

