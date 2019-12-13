Star Wars: The Mandalorian New Episode Is Packed With Tons of Surprising Guest Stars

Through five episodes, the Disney+ original Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, has had no shortage of popular performers appear as one episode guest stars. Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Amy Sedaris, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, and others have all made brief appearances on the series at one point or another. Usually these cameos are spread out, with each actor getting a fairly sizable role in an episode alongside Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian. The formula is given a bit of an overhaul in this week’s new episode, as it features an entire team of new characters, all of which are played by people you most definitely recognize.

Without spoiling too much, the sixth chapter of The Mandalorian, also titled “The Prisoner”, sees Mando meet up with an old accomplice in order to undertake a mission to break someone out of holding and walk away with a nice paycheck. That old accomplice, who puts a team of smugglers and assassins together for this mission, is a character named Ranzar Malk. He’s played by character actor Mark Boone Junior, who many will remember as Detective Flass in Batman Begins or Bobby Elvis from Sons of Anarchy.

The trailer for The Mandalorian teased that comedian Bill Burr would be appearing at some point in the series. In this episode, Burr makes his debut as Mayfeld, a former Imperial sharpshooter who Ranzar tasks with leading the team on their mission. The three other members are played by notable TV actors as well.

Natalia Tena, who you may recognize as Tonks in the Harry Potter films or Osha on Game of Thrones, plays a dangerous Twi’lek who has a history with Mando. There’s a Devaronian named Burg on the crew who is played by Clancy Brown, the longtime voice of Mr. Krabs on SpongeBob SquarePants. He also played Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok, Captain Hadley in Shawshank Redemption, and Jock on Billions. Finally, the last member of the crew is a droid named Zero, who is voiced by The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade.

These actors make up all of the central characters in the episode, but there are a trio of fun cameos at the very end of the episode as well. The three pilots that show up in the last few minutes are played by Mandalorian directors Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa, the latter of which directed “The Prisoner”. Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars may also recognize actor Matt Lanter as the prison guard Davan in one scene of the episode. Lanter voiced Anakin Skywalker throughout the entire Clone Wars series.

