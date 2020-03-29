Star Wars: The Mandalorian Art Could Reveal Michael Biehn’s Mysterious Bounty Hunter Design

Michael Biehn is making his way to the world of Star Wars. As reported last week by Making Star Wars, the Terminator and Tombstone alumnus will be playing a bounty hunter from The Mandalorian/Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) past. Now, the Star Wars scooper has obtained concept art that shows Biehn’s character in uniform, something that’s certainly a nod to his Tombstone character Johnny Ringo. Seen in the video below, Biehn’s character can be found in duds very reminiscent of The Mandalorian.

Complete with the traditional sci-fi armor we’ve come to know from the franchise, Biehn’s character takes some liberties with the relaxed nature of the suit — something quite on-brand for the wild outlaw world of The Mandalorian.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Biehn’s casting surfaced immediately prior to news of Rosario Dawson’s casting as a live-action Ahsoka Tano reached all corners of the Star Wars fandom. Between the addition of Biehn and Dawson, the cast for The Mandalorian’s sophomore outing is already sprawling when you factor in returning actors like Pascal, Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, and Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon. The latter of the bunch has already been quite vocal on his season two role, previously suggesting his Imperial loyalist character could be on the way towards a redemption arc.

“I love it! I love the villains because they could possibly be redeemed as really being good human beings,” Esposito explained earlier this year. “Moff Gideon is someone who is basically a warden of one of the planets, or one of the galaxies, that are given to Moffs to oversee so that people don’t overrun and take people out. He’s sort of a warden. But Moff Gideon, my Moff, is the top warden. So he could be there to change things for the better. Even though he’s not approved by everyone, they will see him having done so. So I love the villain, because there’s room to grow.”

The actor concluded, “There’s room for the dark to come to the light, and I love that people love the villains, because villains can be redeemed. There’s something that they really want, and I think Moff Gideon, in the end, wants to see our universe survive.”

The first seasons of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.