Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Reacts to Meeting Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac at Rise of Skywalker Premiere

✖

Ming-Na Wen is best known for voicing Disney's Mulan and playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, but she's recently become a part of another Disney franchise: Star Wars. The actor recently appeared in an episode of Disney+'s new series, The Mandalorian, as Fennec Shand. Wen has described her character as "tricky" as well as having the ability to "maneuver and survive" and "be stealthy." Since she's now a part of the Star Wars family, it's no surprise that Wen was one of the many big names to appear at The Rise of Skywalker world premiere earlier this week. The actor has shared many photos from the big night to social media, but her most recent image is especially wonderful. Wen shared a picture of herself chatting with sequel trilogy stars, Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren/Ben Solo).

"Yeah, we were talking about Baby Yoda. (Lol)," Wen wrote. "Big fan of #AdamDriver #OscarIsaac," she added. "Loved #theriseofskywalker! Go see it."

Many people commented on the post:

"WOW. The Big three," @glorialeonguerra wrote.

"This is the way," @rocktimusprime added.

"The internal screaming is real," @kaizerk808 replied.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films and is expected to have a unique approach to the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.