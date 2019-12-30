Star Wars

People Are Cancelling Disney+ Since Star Wars: The Mandalorian Is Over

Star Wars achieved a major breakthrough success with The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action television series. The hype surrounding The Mandalorian was too real, as the combination of some key lines and scenes, plus the phenomenon that is Baby Yoda, led to Mandalorian being a goldmine of quotables and memes, and no doubt it’s a hit within the Star Wars fandom – and well beyond. However, while The Mandalorian is a bonafide hit, the same may not be as true for the Disney+ streaming service that launched it. After The Mandalorian‘s season finale, it seems that there’s a sector of the Disney+ user base who is ready to drop out.

As you will see below, there are plenty of Disney+ subscribers who are being none too shy about taking to social media to let everyone interested know: they are done with Disney+!

So Long Mando

For some Disney+ users, it’s just that simple: No Mando, no Disney+. 

Final Stream

There were a fair number of Star Wars fans that made the Mandalorian finale viewing and Disney+ cancellation a big double-header event. 

Considering My Options

Could someone let this man know what his alternative Disney+ viewing options are? Because there is a lot to choose from!

Free Ride

The Mandalorian is now so popular that people are willing to basically work the Disney+ free trial system just to see it. To bad it won’t work when season 2 (or all those Marvel series) finally arrive… 

Cancelation Cool

This Twitter trend of announcing that you’re jumping off the Disney+ train is not quite the badass rebellion some want it to be. 

Respect Baby Yoda

The opening of The Mandalorian season finale had a scene of two Stormtroopers abusing Baby Yoda. Clearly some fans just couldn’t get over it. 

This Is The Way

The creed of Stars Wars fans is unbending. No Mandalorian? Cancel Disney+. THIS IS THE WAY. 

You can catch The Mandalorian season 1 on Disney+. If you’re still subscribed, that is… 

