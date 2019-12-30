People Are Cancelling Disney+ Since Star Wars: The Mandalorian Is Over

Star Wars achieved a major breakthrough success with The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action television series. The hype surrounding The Mandalorian was too real, as the combination of some key lines and scenes, plus the phenomenon that is Baby Yoda, led to Mandalorian being a goldmine of quotables and memes, and no doubt it’s a hit within the Star Wars fandom – and well beyond. However, while The Mandalorian is a bonafide hit, the same may not be as true for the Disney+ streaming service that launched it. After The Mandalorian‘s season finale, it seems that there’s a sector of the Disney+ user base who is ready to drop out.

As you will see below, there are plenty of Disney+ subscribers who are being none too shy about taking to social media to let everyone interested know: they are done with Disney+!

Videos by ComicBook.com

So Long Mando

Time to cancel Disney+, Mando’s over. — Browntable – Mauricio (@Browntable_Ent) December 29, 2019

For some Disney+ users, it’s just that simple: No Mando, no Disney+.

Final Stream

Bout to watch the Mandalorian finale and then cancel Disney Plus! Wish me luck — Ezra Parter (@EzraParter) December 30, 2019

There were a fair number of Star Wars fans that made the Mandalorian finale viewing and Disney+ cancellation a big double-header event.

Considering My Options

Is there anything worth watching on disney + other then Mandalorian….ima bout to cancel this bitch. — inf1ntlysubl1me (@inf1ntlysubl1m1) December 30, 2019

Could someone let this man know what his alternative Disney+ viewing options are? Because there is a lot to choose from!

Free Ride

I’m probably going to do the free trial of Disney+ so I can binge Mandalorian and then cancel. Does that make me even cooler? 😂 — 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖉 𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖉 (@davidlangford73) December 30, 2019

The Mandalorian is now so popular that people are willing to basically work the Disney+ free trial system just to see it. To bad it won’t work when season 2 (or all those Marvel series) finally arrive…

Cancelation Cool

“Im gonna to cancel Disney+ now that Mandalorian is over”. -the new look at me I’m too cool for the room quote — That Junkman (@ThatJunkman) December 30, 2019

This Twitter trend of announcing that you’re jumping off the Disney+ train is not quite the badass rebellion some want it to be.

Respect Baby Yoda

everybody cancel their disney+ subscribtions, nobody fucking punches baby yoda and gets away with that shit — sloop john b (@babyyodaisagod) December 30, 2019

The opening of The Mandalorian season finale had a scene of two Stormtroopers abusing Baby Yoda. Clearly some fans just couldn’t get over it.

This Is The Way

The creed of Stars Wars fans is unbending. No Mandalorian? Cancel Disney+. THIS IS THE WAY.

You can catch The Mandalorian season 1 on Disney+. If you’re still subscribed, that is…