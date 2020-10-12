Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters Released

✖

New Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 character posters have been released by Disney and Lucasfilm. You can check out the full gallery of new The Mandalorian character one-sheets below. The collection includes new looks at the titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), as well as the rag-tag team that Mando built around himself over the course of season 1. That includes Ex-Imperial shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), bounty hunter Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), and of course The Mandalorian's breakout star, "Baby Yoda" (aka The Child).

These new The Mandalorian season 2 character posters admittedly don't offer much to look at in terms of new costumes or reveals, but it is good to see the crew back again!

The Mandalorian. Cara Dune. Greef Karga. The Child. Check out the new character art for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2mLinF9bqk — Star Wars (@starwars) October 12, 2020

Here's the press release from Disney, announcing these new The Mandalorian character posters, and reminding fans that season 2 is coming:

"Today, Disney+ shared brand-new character artwork from the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed series, “The Mandalorian.” The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer."

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer got Star Wars fans very hyped for season 2. The season 2 storyline will see Din Djarin and The Child still on the run from the Imperial forces trying to get their hands on Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian will get new direction in his quest when he's assigned to remit The Child into the care of the Jedi Order.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 premieres Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+.