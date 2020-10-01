The Mandalorian: New Poster For Season 2 Premiere Released

✖

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to begin later this month. In preparation for the first new episode of the hit Disney+ series of the year, the streaming service has released a new poster featured Din Djarin and The Child (also known to many fans as Baby Yoda). The new season of The Mandalorian is set to debut on October 30, picking up where the previous season left off and exploring the villainous Moff Gideon and his powerful dark saber. However, the history of The Child and his origin planet might just be coming into play in a major way, as well. For now, the poster is enough to get fans hyped on an average Thursday morning!

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. The series is expected to feature some major new characters in Season 2, with reports indicating that Rosario Dawson will be making the live-action debut of the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. In addition, Temuera Morrison is slated to reprise his role as Boba Fett, and Katee Sackhoff is expected to portray her Clone Wars and Rebels character, Bo-Katan Kryze. Timothy Olyphant will also play the Star Wars: Aftermath character Cobb Vanth, with Michael Biehn cast as a mysterious bounty hunter.

"This month, the story continues," Disney+ wrote in a tweet. "Start streaming the new season of The Mandalorian Oct. 30 on Disney+." Check out the tweet featuring the new poster for Season 2 of The Mandalorian below!

This month, the story continues. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lDr5ONVXL4 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 1, 2020

"We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," Pascal explained to EW in a rcent interview. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope."

What do you think of the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section or send them my way on Instagram!

