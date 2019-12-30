Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Possible Darth Maul Return Teased

Star Wars‘ first live-action TV series The Mandalorian has just wrapped season one, and it would be an understatement to say that it is a major breakthrough hit. The Mandalorian‘s quotables, memes – and all that cutesy Baby Yoda artwork – have been dominating pop-culture for weeks, and even the larger Star Wars family have been weighing in on the series. One social media situation sticks out for its (maybe not-so) coincidental timing: posts following The Mandalorian finale by the two actors who have brought Darth Maul to life in Star Wars lore: Ray Park and Sam Witwer.

Scroll below to see the photo Ray Park posted of himself in the Darth Maul makeup – followed by a post from Witwer that has much more direct reference to The Mandalorian‘s final moments:

“Meet me on Dathomir” SITH LIFE! #maul #soloastarwarsstory #starwars #thephantommenace #darthmaul #sith #sithrule #sithlife #raypark #action #darkside” —Ray Park

“I’m a little angry. No. Furious. Just watched Mandalorian. That’s MINE.#Mine#MineMine” —Sam Witwer

SPOILERS: Witwer is of course referencing the Darksaber, which was revealed to be in the possession of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), leader of an Imperial remnant, following the Empire’s fall. The fabled black lightsaber was created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to become a Jedi, and it’s had an important path of changing hands at pivotal moments in Star Wars history.

As the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series revealed, Darth Maul claimed the Darksaber when he seized control of Mandalore during the Clone Wars, and weilded it until the Empire rose and conquered the galaxy. At the end of Rebels it ended up in the posession of Mandalore’s new chosen leader, Bo-Katan Kryze.

Clearly within the history of the Darksaber there is room for connection to the later era (after the Empire’s fall) which The Mandalorian is set in. Assuming season 2 will delve deeper into how Moff Gideon ended up with the Darksaber, a flashback to Darth Maul (even a small one) would be buzz-worthy addition.

Some of the more imaginative fans will no doubt start working on theories on how Maul could make an actual return in The Mandalorian season 2. The Sith Lord has cheated death before (after Obi-Wan cut him in half during The Phantom Menace) – and after seeing Palpatine / Darth Sidious return in The Rise of Skywalker, who’s to say that Maul couldn’t be resurrected again? His clan affiliations (Nightbrothers / Nightsisters) would be an interesting rivalry to the Mandalorian clans – and Maul would be a nice Sith rival to Baby Yoda.

Do you think Darth Maul will be making a live-action reappearance in Star Wars soon? Let us know in the comments!

