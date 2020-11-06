Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Spots Rogue One Connection for Season 2

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian has revealed some connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which could also indicate more about where season 2 is headed. Star Wars fans over on Reddit are pointing out that a new card revealed from the Topps Star Wars Card Trader app's "Iconic The Mandalorian Characters" set depicts an Imperial Tank Trooper. That model of Imperial Trooper of course first appeared in Rogue One and has also appeared in the Star Wars Rebels animated series, which is set in the same early days of the Rebellion. There's some debate about what this image means, specifically - whether its actually a tank trooper, or some other character simply wearing the helmet.

There are some pretty significant ways that the Tank Troopers could figure into The Mandalorian season 2. One fo the biggest events that has been rumored for season 2 is a possible flashback to the Great Purge of Mandalore, in which The Empire slaughtered The Mandalorians and banished them from the planet, seizing their Beskar Steel and turning Mandalore into an Imperial training center.

Last we saw in Star Wars Rebels, Mandalorians Sabine Wren and Bo-Katan Kryze recovered the Darksaber and went to unite Mandalore against The Empire. Since Mandalorian season 1 ended on the reveal that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) ended up with Darksaber after the Empire fell, while the Mandalorians remain on the run and hiding throughout the galaxy. That's all to say: there's a major story to tell about what Gideon did to Mandalore, and it could definitely involve heavy artillery like Tank Troopers.

We know that key Star Wars animated characters form the Galactic Civil War will be appearing in The Mandalorian season 2. That includes Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, with rumor that Sabine Wren, Captain Rex, and others could show up. Whether that happens in some kind of flashback to the Great Purge, or those characters show up to help Mando take on Moff Gideon, we're likely in for an epic battle that could definitely see rare Imperial divisions like Tank Troopers and/or Death Troopers serving at Moff Gideon's command.

Of course, it would be cool if this helmet was actually a character simply using a Tank Trooper helmet as a costume. Whether that's Moff Gideon suiting up for battle, or some other figure (like a bounty hunter or Imperial commander), it would be a standout moment for Rogue One fans.

The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming new episodes every Friday on Disney+. \