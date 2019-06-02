Star Wars: Mark Hamill Calls Out Meme For Misquoting Him

Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill, loves interacting with fans on Twitter, but he’s not afraid to do the occasional light and hilarious trolling. Recently, the man best known for playing Luke Skywalker took to social media to call out a meme that misquoted him. However, he did it in a way that was still respectful to the original poster, which is why he remains the true legend of Twitter.

Someone went to the trouble of making this meme-then misquoted my actual poem

“Lightsabers are red- Lightsabers are blue-

By chance you find mine- Return the hand too”

Not to nitpick, but adding the word “any’ doesn’t scan right & ruins the rhythm. #ItsTheThoughtThatCounts 🔪✋ pic.twitter.com/8LNpQYxWsm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 2, 2019

“Someone went to the trouble of making this meme-then misquoted my actual poem ‘Lightsabers are red- Lightsabers are blue- By chance you find mine- Return the hand too’

Not to nitpick, but adding the word ‘any’ doesn’t scan right & ruins the rhythm. #ItsTheThoughtThatCounts 🔪✋,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re loving the added hashtag! Way to call someone out in then nicest way possible, Mark!

Many people commented on the post with their own poems. Here are some samples:

For you! 😊💚 “Lightsabers are Red”

“Others are Blue”

“By chance you find mine….

“I’ll toss it on Ahch-To” pic.twitter.com/1rKv8hJ8TD — Heather Smith (@geekanista5) June 2, 2019

I wrote this one last Valentine’s: pic.twitter.com/SzIMIkmXAo — Jill (@jill_woodie) June 2, 2019

A young Anakin Skywalker

Became an astmathic talker

His daughter stole plans

And he thus took no chance

And in his spaceship he stalked her. — Ulco Landheer (@ulco1001) June 2, 2019

Tatooine Milk Is Blue

Ahch-To Milk is Green

Both Are Force-tastic

With Chewie’s Porg BBQ pic.twitter.com/aUSo1iypUl — 🤨🏳️‍🌈 ♀️BhánJawn 🖖🏼 (@BhanJawn) June 2, 2019

Nice work, Internet!

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.