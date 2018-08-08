Mark Hamill Suggests Carrie Fisher Replacement for Donald Trump’s Vandalized Walk of Fame Star

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill hopes to see late Leia Organa actress Carrie Fisher replace Donald Trump’s vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

“How about replacing it with someone who really earned it?” the Luke Skywalker actor wrote on Twitter Monday, nominating his on-screen sister and real-life good friend.

Hamill tweeted the suggestion in response to a piece published by The Hill concerning a vote by the West Hollywood City Council to seek the removal of President Trump’s star, which has been vandalized numerous times and destroyed twice. The star, already covered in obscenities and graffiti, was obliterated in late July by Austin Clay.

“The City Council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country,” the resolution reads.

“Having a ‘star’ on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry, allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities.”

Because the Walk of Fame is the property of Los Angeles, the city has “the ultimate responsibility for the condition and maintenance of the Walk of Fame.”

Hamill was awarded his own star on the Walk of Fame earlier this year.

The actor is famously outspoken against President Trump and his administration on social media: the star even birthed the “Trumpster,” a running joke that sees Hamill read actual tweets published by the president using his “Joker” voice as performed in Batman: The Animated Series.

Fisher passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60. Disney-owned Lucasfilm will utilize unused past Star Wars footage to include Fisher’s Resistance General Leia Organa in the upcoming J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode IX, where Leia’s corrupted son, Ben Solo (Adam Driver), plays a central role.

Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker alongside returning franchise stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and Billy Dee Williams. Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.