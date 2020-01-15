Mark Hamill Cheated Using the Star Wars Character Instagram Filter

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill loves social media and the star can’t get enough of having fun along with the fans. So, when a new Star Wars character Instagram filter hit the scene, it was only a matter of time before he would try his hand. But, it seems as though there might be a little bit of strangeness going on with that post and now people are realizing the Luke Skywalker actor may have gamed the system a bit. Now, the app works by scrolling through a bunch of characters before settling on one, but users have been making hilarious videos with their reactions. Hamill’s has him getting Luke Skywalker and joking about the luck. Well, some people didn’t notice that he hashtagged #ITriedThis20Times on his post and that may have something to do with this amazing online moment. As long as it makes a great video, nobody will bat an eye, but it’s still worth noticing that a Jedi Master couldn’t use that power to get it right in a single go.

Hamill also made some headlines this week after he deleted his Facebook account as an act of protest against the way that co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is running things. His announcement got a lot of traction on social media as a natural lightning rod. Both sides of the debate raged in the comments as people spoke both for and against the stance on Zuckerberg.

The actor wrote, “So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I’ve decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big “Who Cares?” for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits”

Some people are now mentioning that the Star Wars video that Hamill uploaded on Instagram might be undercutting the point he was trying to make. That stems from the fact that Facebook owns Instagram, so he would have to delete that as well to keep up the stance. It gets messy when you start debating the political implications of this move. But, it is worth shining a light on the role that misinformation has taken up within the current United States system. However, you can bet that Hamill will keep making his political leanings and stances known because he’s never shied away from it in the past.

Mark Hamill currently stars in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is still playing in theaters.