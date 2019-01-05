Star Wars: Mark Hamill Says Darth Vader Is Better Than Donald Trump

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has never shied away from taking jabs at Donald Trump, with his most recent remarks opting to avoid comparing the president to Darth Vader because it’s unfair to the Sith Lord.

“I really get upset then when people compare [Trump], or even [former vice president] Dick Cheney, to Darth Vader, because Darth Vader repented,” Hamill shared with The Washington Post‘s Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart podcast. “He saw the error of his ways. I don’t see either one of them [Cheney or Trump] doing that.”

While this is far from the first time Hamill has criticized Trump, he typically does so on Twitter, which allows him to craft a witty barb as opposed to the more straightforward comparison like the one he made on the podcast. The actor previously revealed that he has a specific approach to posting messages about Trump and finding the balance between humor and outrage.

“I never use anger,” he shared with Variety. “I always try to be funny, like, ‘You’re so right, sir. These are all perfectly valid reasons for firing Robert Mueller. You really should do it. And this is coming from someone who has your best interests at heart and not someone who’s totally trying to undermine you. XOXO your pal, mh.’”

Despite his regular criticism of Trump, Hamill has yet to be blocked on social media platforms, which the actor chalks up to another specific element in his approach.

“My theory is that, because a lot of people get blocked it’s like a badge of honor,” Hamill pointed out. “Stephen King’s been blocked and Danny Zuker from Modern Family‘s been blocked, all these people he’s blocked. And my theory, I don’t know if it’s true, is I never tag him, you see, and I have a theory that if he doesn’t see his name it’s off his radar screen. I’m probably on a list somewhere in the White House.”

Earlier this year, one of the bigger public scandals surrounding Trump was that his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized and nearly destroyed. As a response to the incident, Hamill suggested the perfect replacement at the tourist destination, tweeting an article about the event while tagging his former co-star Carrie Fisher, adding, “How about replacing it with someone who really earned it?”

Hamill will next be seen in Star Wars: Episode IX, which lands in theaters in December of 2019.

