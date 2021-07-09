Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Perfect Joke About Empire Strikes Back Meme

✖

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill had the perfect response to an Empire Strikes Back meme. The Luke Skywalker actor is used to jokes about his character’s hand getting lopped off in that movie. A joke account had an idea for the body part to be its own LEGO set along with the lightsaber. It was only a matter of time before someone tagged Hamill in and all chaos ensued. The Star Wars actor is always a good sport about these things and fans got a kick out of that deadpan humor. Ochre Jelly had an absolute banger on their hands with that photoshop. (Well, that’s a pun that wasn’t intended but, it’s staying now.) Check out what the Skywalker star posted down below:

Recently, the Star Wars actor has been in the mood to answer some questions about Empire Strikes Back. A fan had to ask about that iconic line. "Random #StarWars filming question for the day. I don't know how many takes @HamillHimself did for the 'That's not true, that's impossible' line in Empire after THE reveal, but it sounds like it would kill his voice. (Which is a good thing he chose to fall silently.) Did it?," @aaronsagers asked.

"It's crucial to warm up vocally prior to any demanding challenges. FYI-In that scene- NOTHING could be heard over the deafening roar of the wind-machines. I spoke my lines based on Vader's gestures, unable to hear a word he said. Everything was dubbed in later in post-production," Hamill offered in response.

No secret to surprises, fans were thrilled when Luke popped up in The Mandalorian in 2020. Creator Jon Favreau dished on how that all came together on Good Morning America.

"It was very tricky because it's very hard to keep a secret nowadays, especially with Star Wars, because people are so curious about it," Favreau explained when asked about Hamill's top-secret cameo. "There are so many people involved with the process, with visual effects finishing, making it, filming it, the studios, everything… We were so scared right up until it aired that our surprise cameo was going to leak too."

"But we started off the whole series with the Baby Yoda reveal, with the Grogu reveal, that was a secret that everybody was really blown away by," Favreau remembered of the wildly popular reveal. "Part of that is not telling too many people, not having merchandise that’s being tooled up and announced and that kind of thing."

