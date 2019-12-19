Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Epic Lightsaber Photo of “Bionic Actress” Angel Giuffria

We've seen some epic cosplays over the years, but a recent look from "bionic actress," Angel Giuffria, is definitely one of the best. Giuffria recently shared an image of herself rocking a lightsaber attachment for her bionic arm. The look is incredibly fierce, so it's no surprise it caught the attention of Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill. Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker, often interacts with people on social media, and we're loving his recent response to this next level cosplay.

Look no further than inspirational #BionicActress @aannggeellll for the next generation of @starwars heroes-

Clearly you believe in yourself. Now all you've got to do is work hard, never give up & ANYTHING'S possible! (The Force is obviously with you...)❤️-Mar🐫#FutureJedi https://t.co/agZsbzrX6z — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 25, 2019

"Real amputee Jedi?! YES! #cosplay LOVING my lightsaber attachment for my bionic arm while trying to safely keep my fingers crossed for an audition for @starwars one day. #BionicActress Spent my whole life wanting to be Luke AND Leia," Giuffria wrote.

"Look no further than inspirational #BionicActress @aannggeellll for the next generation of @starwars heroes- Clearly you believe in yourself. Now all you've got to do is work hard, never give up & ANYTHING'S possible! (The Force is obviously with you...)❤️-Mar🐫 #FutureJedi," Hamill shared.

Giuffria also added to her tweet to shout-out to those who helped make her attachment possible:

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill's return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he'll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.