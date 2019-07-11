Star Wars: Mark Hamill Explains Behind-the-Scenes Photo From The Empire Strikes Back

Most days, legendary Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, engages with fans on social media. The actor answers questions, corrects false rumors, and cracks some hilarious dad jokes. His most recent fan question was about an image of Irvin Kershner, the director of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Stuart Freeborn, the creator of Yoda. As always, Hamill adds charm and insight into the beloved franchise’s history.

#EmpireStrikesBack director Irvin Kershner “touches up” make-up wizard Stuart Freeborn-sitting next to his famous puppet creation Yoda (who I think he resembles) Stuart kindly let me visit him whenever I wanted & even let me pour the foam into 1 of the Yoda head molds! #TrueStory https://t.co/Bf3gIPGirC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 10, 2019

“Mark, @HamillHimself can you explain this picture???,” @maka_gh asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“#EmpireStrikesBack director Irvin Kershner ‘touches up’ make-up wizard Stuart Freeborn-sitting next to his famous puppet creation Yoda (who I think he resembles) Stuart kindly let me visit him whenever I wanted & even let me pour the foam into 1 of the Yoda head molds! #TrueStory,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post, loving Hamill’s latest story:

“I love the fact that you wanted to visit the puppet workshop. That says a lot about your devotion to the character and the narrative,” @JonDeSpirito pointed out.

“I love how much you wanted to be part of it all and learn about everything. You’re just a big kid like us!,” @kerayzie added.

“The memories you must have of the little things like this! I think you must have had some of the most amazing experiences outside of acting. Thank you for sharing,”

@RedDeerAlita added.

Hamill recently shared a video of him reuniting with Yoda on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it’s quite emotional!

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.