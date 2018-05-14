Mark Hamill Offers Birthday Wishes to ‘Star Wars’ Creator George Lucas

Fans around the world have a lot to thank George Lucas for, with the creation of the Star Wars saga impacting audiences’ lives for generations. Viewers aren’t the only ones who appreciate what the filmmaker has given us, with Mark Hamill’s life effectively being changed forever after heading to a galaxy far, far away. In honor of Lucas’ birthday, Hamill shared a tribute to the filmmaker to thank him for casting him as Luke.

SHOUT OUT to #GeorgeLucas for no particular reason other than being a cinematic genius & I can’t imagine what my life would have been without him.#heIStheforce pic.twitter.com/18mPOqBJkl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2018

The actor joked that he shared the appreciative tweet for “no particular reason” while sharing photos of the two of them throughout the years.

In the years since Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney, Lucas has seemingly left the movie studio behind, though leaving the galaxy completely is easier said than done.

“[George Lucas] came by set,” Solo star Alden Ehrenreich shared with ComicBook.com. “Then about a week or two ago, I got to go to Skywalker Ranch and I sat down with him for, like, an hour and talked to him about a lot of stuff like Han and Star Wars and everything.”

Lucas might not be as active of a participant in the various Star Wars projects being developed, but the passion for the series is far from gone. He’s also redirected his energy into offering fans insight into the art of storytelling by developing a museum.

“He talked a lot about the museum that he’s creating now, which is of narrative art and he was talking about Star Wars and different stories that help free up the imagination of children, to imagine circumstances,” Ehrenreich said. “He was like, ‘You can’t do something if you can’t imagine it.’ And it was really interesting to hear him talk about the value of stories that transport us to another world or make us imagine a bigger and brighter and better life four ourselves.”

Fans can see the next chapter in the Star Wars saga when Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th and when Episode IX debuts on December 20, 2019.

