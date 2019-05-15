Star Wars: Mark Hamill Gives Hilarious Backstory to Return of the Jedi BTS Photo

Mark Hamill is making Twitter laugh once again! The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker is constantly being hilarious on social media by trolling fans and answering questions in the best way. Recently, someone asked Hamill what was going on in a behind-the-scenes photo from the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi set, and the actor had the best response.

The moment I realized I kissed my sister.#Innocestuous https://t.co/8TdlRq2Dw4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 14, 2019

“Hi @HamillHimself I’m somewhat curious about this picture? What happened here?,” @JessTrouper asked.

“The moment I realized I kissed my sister. #Innocestuous,” Hamill joked.

While this is probably not the actual moment Hamill found out about the big sibling reveal, the shock on his face probably represents how he felt when he did learn the big twist.

Many people commented on the tweet with hilarious responses of their own.

“Ya save countless galaxies… But ya kiss ONE sister and nobody lets ya forget it,” @RogerCraigSmith joked.

Even Joonas Suotamo, the actor who now plays Chewbacca, commented on the post.

“Oops!,” he wrote.

Some people also had some great meme reactions:

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see his return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Hamill’s role in the new film hasn’t been announced, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

