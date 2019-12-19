Star Wars: Mark Hamill Has Hilarious Reaction to 5-Hour Video of Darth Vader “Roasting on an Open Fire”

Merry Holidays, Star Wars fans! Yesterday was Christmas and many of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast members posted about the holidays. From John Boyega's fun Christmas shopping video to Billie Lourd's heartfelt message about loss, the Force is strong this holiday season. Another actor to get into the spirit is Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise. On Christmas Eve, Hamill shared a look at Luke Christmas tree ornaments but a simple search for a yule log video on Christmas day led to a hilarious (and disturbing) discovery. On YouTube (or in the video above), you can watch a video of Darth Vader burning on the pyre in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi for five straight hours. Here's what Hamill had to say about the discovery...

Went looking for a traditional holiday Yule Log & found THIS! No Xmas music, no festive imagery. Just 5 hours-27 seconds of #DadVader roasting on an open fire with no Jack Frost nipping at his nose. Now I'm a little depressed...😰#CreepyChristmasCremation https://t.co/OPSXUSFiL0 pic.twitter.com/1kQDsOdIYb — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019

"Went looking for a traditional holiday Yule Log & found THIS! No Xmas music, no festive imagery. Just 5 hours-27 seconds of #DadVader roasting on an open fire with no Jack Frost nipping at his nose. Now I'm a little depressed...😰#CreepyChristmasCremation," Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"Try watching the 10 hour loop of the Tosche Station line! That'll have you laughing in no time," @OceanGirl790 suggested.

"5 hours 27 seconds? Explains how Vader's mask lasted into the the third trilogy," @PolitiTwitch joked.

"'Chest ventilator roasting on an open fire.

On a forest moon known as Endor.

'Though it's been said many times since '77...

May the Force be with you.

May the Force

be with

you…,'" @NeKap added.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theatres everywhere on December 20th.