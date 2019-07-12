Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Hilarious Story About Carrie Fisher

It seems that every single day, Mark Hamill is sharing new Star Wars stories on Twitter. The actor has been extra busy answering fan questions and shutting down false rumors, and his latest venture has been explaining what’s happening in behind-the-scenes photos from various film sets. Recently, a fan asked about a photo from the set of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and it led to a delightful story about the late, great Carrie Fisher.

She LOVED I was willing to look ridiculous! I squeezed into her white #ESB snow jumpsuit & she paraded me around the studio-Didn’t want to wear the robe but isolated in the desert she said”No one will see you!”This is the exact moment she saw a photographer on a long-angle lens😳 https://t.co/6ObRsjxJwr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 12, 2019

“Do you remember when this pic was taken? I love that Carrie got you to wear her robe!,” @Starwarsgirl75 asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She LOVED I was willing to look ridiculous! I squeezed into her white #ESB snow jumpsuit & she paraded me around the studio-Didn’t want to wear the robe but isolated in the desert she said ‘No one will see you!’ This is the exact moment she saw a photographer on a long-angle lens,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“I’m 99% sure that floral robe is in the archives up at the Ranch. Only the most priceless cinematic relics!,” @ThatChrisA shared.

“The real question is did you ever wear the bikini?,” @DeTyJe wondered. (Gosh, we hope so!)

“These stories about Carrie give me joy,” @makhoszi added.

Even comedian, Kathy Griffin, chimed in:

“This is what I love most about you. You loved her so much,” she replied.

While Fisher may have passed in 2016, fans will get the chance to see her on the big screen one more time in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. According to the film’s director, J.J. Abrams, they took unused footage of the actor from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Hamill will also be in the film despite the fact that his character died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

In addition to Hamill and Fisher, the new film will star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.