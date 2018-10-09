There are a lot of things about Star Wars that are iconic. The characters, the “galaxy far, far away”, the infamous “Luke, I am your father” line just to name a few, moments that, without them, the films simply wouldn’t be Star Wars . Among those elements is the very sound of the saga thanks to John Williams’ score and, according to Mark Hamill, that’s what makes him the person most responsible for the success of Star Wars other than George Lucas.

It’s a sentiment that Hamill has shared before, but the Luke Skywalker actor took to Twitter again on Sunday to share it once again in response to video of a child playing Darth Vader’s theme from the film on trombone.



I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again: After George Lucas, no one is more responsible for the success of #StarWars than John Williams. 🎼#GenialGenius //t.co/8z1Lqzz00o — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 7, 2018

Certainly, Williams’ score has had a major impact on the film’s emotional resonance and ability to stand the test of time and it’s one that has proven the studio wrong. You see, when Lucas was developing Star Wars, the studio pushed for the use of a more contemporary, disco-influenced score that they felt would be more appealing to the moviegoing public. However, Lucas insisted on a more timeless score, bringing Williams in to craft the music for the film. Lucas was right, and since then Williams has contributed the score toe very Star Wars film save for the two Star Wars Story films Rogue One and Solo as well as the animated The Clone Wars.

Williams is set to end his Star Wars career with the upcoming Episode IX, fitting as it is set to bring to a close the Skywalker saga and completing the story begun all the way back in the first film. No matter where the story of Episode IX ends up taking audiences or how they respond to the film in the wake The Last Jedi criticism that one study says may have been “deliberate, organized political influence measures disguised as fan arguments” from users who “appear to be Russian trolls”, one thing is certain: Williams’ score will be a highlight.

“It’s indescribably, how he elevates every scene,” Hamill, who witnessed a recording session for The Last Jedi, told Variety earlier this year. “He’s got to understand the emotion of the scene, the dynamics of whatever conflict we’re trying to portray, as deeply as an actor does. In a way, that’s even more complex. As an actor, you’re only one person, one instrument in the orchestra. He’s the entire cast.”

