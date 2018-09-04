Star Wars: Mark Hamill Teases He’s Going “Back to Work” With New Pic

It’s Labor Day in the United States today, a holiday designated to honor the labor movement as well as the contributions that workers have made to America. For many across the country, that means an extra day off of work to celebrate with barbecues or doing nothing at all. However, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill isn’t among those enjoying a bonus day of rest.

In a humorous message and photos, the Luke Skywalker actor shared to Twitter on Sunday, Hamill noted that he wouldn’t be relaxing on Labor Day or even be in the United States. He had to work instead.

I’ve always loved the irony of America celebrating #LaborDay by NOT working.

Speaking of irony-I’m posting this a day early cuz at the moment I’m not in the good ol’ USA & tomorrow (wait for it…) I HAVE TO GO TO WORK! ❤️-mh #EnjoyYourBarbequesBarbecuties pic.twitter.com/GJ8yPAbF8p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 2, 2018

“I’ve always loved the irony of America celebrating Labor Day by NOT working,” Hamill wrote. “Speaking of irony — I’m posting this a day early cuz at the moment I’m not in the good ol’ USA & tomorrow (wait for it…) I HAVE TO GO TO WORK!”

He added a fun hashtag “#EnjoyYourBarbecuesBarbecuties” to the post as well.

While Hamill might not be getting to enjoy a relaxing holiday, for Star Wars fans it might be a little hard to feel too badly for him. Production on Star Wars: Episode IX is currently underway in England and while it’s not clear how Hamill’s Luke Skywalker will factor into the film — he did appear to die at the end of The Last Jedi, after all — we do know that the actor is part of the film that will bring to an end the Skywalker Saga that has defined so much of the Star Wars universe for decades.

Of course, even though it’s the conclusion to the saga doesn’t mean that there isn’t more to explore in the galaxy far, far away and from the looks of new set photos, it appears that one of the corners the film may explore is one with a jungle environment.

Shared by MakingStarWars, new set photos reveal thick foliage reminiscent of the Forest Moon of Endor despite being filmed not in the Redwood forests of Northern California but instead in Black Park near Pinewood Studios in England where the rest of the movie is being filmed. In addition to this new jungle look, we’ve also seen images from the set offering first glimpses of the Millennium Falcon in a similar jungle environment. It could hint that the last of the Resistance has escaped into an area not unlike Takodana from Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Yavin 4 from Star Wars: A New Hope. In a recent interview, Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron, described the Resistance as “guerrilla fighters”.

“(They) are guerrilla fighters, adhering closer to something like the Revolutionary War fighters or even the guerrillas in Cuba with Che and Fidel and all these guys living in the mountains, coming down to do some attacks, and going back and trying to hide from the ’empire’ of the United States. It’s that kind of ragged at this point,” Isaac shared with USA Today.

What do you think about Hamill’s Labor Day message? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.