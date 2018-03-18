Mark Hamill Returns as Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: Forces of Destiny’

Fans of the Star Wars saga were dealt a devastating blow in the last film when Luke Skywalker faded into the Force, much like his masters Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi before him.

But that won’t be the last of Mark Hamill as the legendary Jedi, as a new season of Disney’s Forces of Destiny reveals the actor will return to voice his character in animation.

Disney revealed eight new segments will begin airing on March 19th on the Disney YouTube channel, followed by the television premiere of the latest season hitting the Disney Channel on March 25th.

Hamill will reunite with Yoda and reprise his role from The Empire Strikes Back, as Luke receives training from his old Jedi Master in an episode called “The Path Ahead.” This will be a change of pace for the series, which has typically focused on the heroines of the Star Wars galaxy and how they’ve shaped the universe.

The latest season of Forces of Destiny will also feature adventures of the characters in the continuity of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including Rey, Rose, and Finn.

Read on for the episode descriptions of the new season of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny.

“Hasty Departure” — Hera and Sabine liberate an Imperial shuttle only to find they have unexpected cargo — troopers!

“Unexpected Company” — Upset when Ahsoka joins a mission set for just he and Padmé, Anakin puts them on a dangerous path. Working alongside the secret couple, Ahsoka helps save the day.

“Shuttle Shock” — On their approach to Canto Bight, Finn and Rose learn to work together to navigate a pod of dangerous creatures.

“Jyn’s Trade” — Jyn helps a young thief learn a valuable lesson.

“Run Rey Run” — While scavenging inside a Star Destroyer, Rey is cornered by competition on the hunt for a valuable part.

“Bounty Hunted” — Maz Kanata helps Leia, Chewbacca and R2-D2 with a clever plan to free Han from Jabba the Hutt.

“The Path Ahead” — Training with Master Yoda in the swamps of Dagobah, Luke learns an important lesson.

“Porg Problems” — Rey has her training interrupted by some very mischievous porgs.

Talent from across Star Wars films and TV reprise their roles — Mark Hamill (Luke), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Tiya Sircar (Sabine), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka), Vanessa Marshall (Hera), Catherine Taber (Padmé) and Matt Lanter (Anakin), among others.

