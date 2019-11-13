Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Rare Footage of Chewbacca’s Pre-Translated Dialogue

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just over a month from finally hitting theaters, which means some of the film’s cast has been sharing extra Star Wars related content to social media. While many of the actors aren’t on Twitter, one legend to grace the site is Mark Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker. Hamill frequently shares fun content, from silly things like an image of Luke riding Godzilla to his ranking of least favorite Luke figures. The actor’s latest post shows a clip of the late Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca before his famous Wookiee sounds are added in.

Rare on-set footage before Chewie’s dialogue was translated into Wookinese.#StarWars https://t.co/oF6XxwWQeD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 11, 2019

“If you’ve ever wondered what Chewie sounds like to Han, crank up the volume and wonder no longer! #StarWars,” @MarshallJulius tweeted.

“Rare on-set footage before Chewie’s dialogue was translated into Wookinese. #StarWars,” Hamill replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“‘That old man is mad.’ I nearly died when I heard that the first time, puts so much context into Han’s response,” @HickeyDevon wrote.

“I wish we had all the original dialogue. His voice and delivery are delightful. ‘Where the hell have YOU been?’ ‘Tell her we’re leavin’, then,’” @HaroldJ_NEPA replied.

“Loving this & Missing our big walking carpet at the same time,” @HamillSkywalkr added.

Sadly, Mayhew passed away at 74 on April 30th. Many people have honored the actor since then, including Hamill. Here’s what Hamill posted shortly after the news of Mayhew’s passing broke:

He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I’m grateful for the memories we shared & I’m a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars pic.twitter.com/8xbq9HEWF2 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 2, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.