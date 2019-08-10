Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares What Luke Skywalker Looks Like With The Rock’s Body

Will Mark Hamill ever stop being the best part of Twitter? It seems unlikely. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars often posts about the beloved franchise, cracking dad jokes about his character and revealing fun behind-the-scenes facts about the movies. His most recent post involves making fun of a jacked Luke toy, which Hamill hilariously said looks like his head on Dwayne Johnson‘s body.

Looks like Luke’s head was photoshopped onto the body of @TheRock

#PumpedUpSteroidsSkywalkerWithABalconyYouCouldDoShakespeareFrom https://t.co/ERMiOzHyop — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 10, 2019

“Looks like Luke’s head was photoshopped onto the body of @TheRock #PumpedUpSteroidsSkywalkerWithABalconyYouCouldDoShakespeareFrom,” Hamill joked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“I’m pretty sure you were the inspiration for He-Man. The resemblance is just so uncanny there,” @guywithfoureyes joked.

“Now I want a Star Wars/Fast and Furious crossover,” @RogueOcto wrote. (This suggestion isn’t as far-fetched as you’d think, considering a Fast & Furious writer recently said they’re open to going to space.)

Some fans took it a step further with some delightful photoshop:

Fun fact: Thala-siren milk is VERY high in protein. pic.twitter.com/U5jf30uj1G — Trevor Vadeboncoeur (@WhovianTrev) August 10, 2019

Exactly as i remember Luke😂 pic.twitter.com/BdELber8v8 — Dan Solo (@Hollywood_Solo) August 10, 2019

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, you can catch The Rock on the big screen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.