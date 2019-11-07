Star Wars Meme Pokes Fun at People Who Already Have Their Christmas Trees Up

It’s officially November, which means many people are out there adjusting to autumn and looking forward to sharing a big meal with family and/or friends and the end of the month. November is also the time where people show their true colors when it comes to the holiday season. Do you enjoy what November has to offer or do you jump right from Halloween to Christmas? Everyone is different, but a meme shared to the subreddit r/SequelMemes, a page dedicated to memes about the newest Star Wars trilogy, uses Kylo Ren to poke fun at people who start celebrating the holiday season early.

“That’s not how the holiday works!,” u/realgeneral_memeous wrote, slightly altering a Han Solo quote about the Force from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

As you can see, the meme says now that Halloween is done, “the clowns are gone,” and then uses Kylo saying, “We’re not done yet,” to show that said “clowns” put up their Christmas trees as soon as November 1st hit.

Here’s what some people had to say in the comments:

“Gets worse when people put up separate trees for Thanksgiving,” u/reddit-but-not-realy wrote.

“The way I see it, if people can start hyping up for Halloween in August, they can deal with Christmas decorations in November,” u/inspektorkemp argued.

“Let people like things,” u/hoodieninja86 added.

When do you think is the appropriate time to celebrate the holidays? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.