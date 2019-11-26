Nerds Now Has Star Wars Dark Side and Light Side Candy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is just weeks away from hitting theaters and offering fans the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga and while there is no shortage of merchandise and other offerings to help fans get even more excited for the upcoming film, there’s now a candy option that fans can enjoy — and even stage their won lightsaber battle as well. In time for the latest Star Wars film, Nerds is releasing two Nerds Ropes options that will let fans choose between the Light Side and the Dark Side.

According to Delish, the Star Wars Nerds Ropes come in two flavors: raspberry Blue Nerds Rope that represent the Light side and cherry Red Nerds Ropes that represent the Dark Side. Technically, if you’ve ever enjoyed a Nerds Ropes candy before you know that they probably don’t make the best lightsaber stand-ins, but they seem like they’d make a fun, theater-safe alternative to enjoy while watching the much-teased battle between Rey and Kylo Ren we’ve seen in various teasers and trailers for The Rise of Skywalker.

Of course, Nerds Ropes aren’t for everyone and that’s why Nerds has another Star Wars-inspired option. In addition to the Ropes, new Star Wars-inspired Big Chewy Nerds are also available. This offering, which combines Raspberry (Light Side) and Strawberry (Dark Side) chewy takes on the candy in one package gives fans an opportunity to mix it up as well. And if neither the Ropes or the Big Chewy Nerds aren’t your thing, there are also Theater Box offerings of classic nerds also featuring the raspberry and cherry candies representing the sides of the Force.

Boxes of the Nerds Rope varieties are currently available at Walmart.com for around $20 for 24 Ropes, though all varieties are reportedly available at convenience and grocery stores nationwide as well as possibly in some theater concession stands as well for your snacking convenience.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams ad stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Greg Grunberg. You can check out the official description of the film below.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

